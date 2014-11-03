(This article first appeared in the Nov 1 edition of International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication)

By Christopher Whittall

LONDON, Nov 3 (IFR) - Banks are re-drawing the battle lines in fixed income trading, with firms taking radically different views on where profits can be made under the new regulatory regime in a division that has historically accounted for the lion's share of investment banking revenues.

Fixed income has been under the cosh for the past two years in the face of soaring costs and dwindling revenues, forcing many banks to overhaul their cash and derivatives trading operations. Some have opted for nips and tucks, while others have lopped sizeable chunks off their rates and credit businesses and built out agency execution capabilities.

How the differing models fare will depend on how closely fixed income trading will emulate the equities world as a wider range of products are pushed on to exchange-like platforms by regulatory fiat.

"Returns are challenged under the new regulatory regime, which means banks must adapt their business models for fixed income derivatives. With the Newedge integration, Societe Generale is at the forefront of the agency push and we see this as a great opportunity to gain market share," said David Escoffier, chief executive of Newedge and deputy head of global markets at SG.

SEISMIC SHIFT

The technological - not to mention philosophical - shift needed for fixed income to transition into a more equity-like market structure is nothing short of seismic.

Fixed income desks earn their keep by offering two-way prices wide enough to compensate for the risk of taking client positions on to their balance sheet - also known as principal trading. The equities concept of brokers charging a flat fee for providing clients with access to an exchange - or agency execution - could hardly be more alien.

Regulators are not trying to shoehorn all fixed income products into this market structure, but have mandated liquid derivatives in non-block size to trade on exchanges. This will equate to around two-thirds of the US$710trn over-the-counter derivatives market. Some believe the regulations will lead to a two-tier market.

"Clients want a blended, hybrid approach across fixed income. They want help connecting to every source of liquidity, but also to shift three months of risk in one go," said Ciaran O'Flynn, co-head of FID e-trading at Morgan Stanley. "The equities market does both. Even in the most exchange-traded market in the world, a lot of the business revenue comes from the non-agency activities."

This hybrid approach hints at how at least some firms could develop operations. Until recently, dealers were divided into two distinct camps on the agency question.

The first consisted of fixed income trading behemoths still reaping the benefits of the principal model, resisting any change for fear of cannibalising their revenue pool. At the other end of the spectrum sat capital-constrained firms, such as the Swiss banks, which embraced agency execution while paring back principal risk-taking business, particularly in the rates space.

The pro-agency brigade portrays the first camp as dinosaurs refusing to adapt to the new reality. The principal adherents counter that their rivals' strategy is borne out of necessity rather than choice, highlighting their hollowed-out risk-taking desks.

But these caricatures have begun to fade over the past year, with more firms identifying a middle ground. This was epitomised by the decision from fixed income powerhouse JP Morgan to establish a 150-strong execution services division spanning asset classes this summer.

"There is a regulatory-driven trend for greater transparency, and some clients are looking for alternative approaches to implementing their investment decisions. Market structure is evolving with a pot pourri of trading venues emerging," said Frank Troise, head of JP Morgan execution services.

"It remains to be seen exactly how important agency execution will be in fixed income, but we are preparing for all eventualities and investing in both agency and principal."

NOT THERE YET

Some dealers think it is too early to take a serious bet on the agency model just yet, with many houses remaining focused on improving risk transfer efficiencies within an evolving principal model. Nat Tyce, global head of rates trading at Barclays, notes that the way the market operates has changed in that banks are far less willing to warehouse risk for months at a time, and instead focus on quick, efficient distribution through their client franchise.

"Even so, a pure agency model has yet to take off in a meaningful way in the rates business," he said.

"Agency execution is something we have thought strategically about," added Giovanni Mazzocchi, global co-head of rates distribution at the bank. "We have always led on electronic execution, so we have the technology when the time is right. We aim to cover our clients to reflect the way they operate."

The new regulatory world went live in the US this year, with standardised swaps mandated to be executed on swap execution facilities. But participants have been disappointed with the glacial pace of liquidity development on central limit order books, which experts say holds the key to agency execution taking off. The vast majority of swaps are still being executed on a request-for-quote basis - in effect an electronified version of how the principal market has always worked.

"We still firmly believe that both clients and regulators want this to happen and that progression to agency is inevitable for some parts of the fixed income business," said Chris Murphy, global co-head of fixed income, rates and credit at UBS.

"If you look at the futures markets: you can still do block trades, but the majority of liquidity goes through a CLOB. I see no fundamental difference between futures and 10-year swaps."

Murphy believes gaps in the post-trade workflow have held back CLOB liquidity such as the inability of clients to trade anonymously on SEFs, as well as the fact that some sellside banks are resisting change and pressurising clients not to trade on CLOBs. That does not mean there has been no progress at all, though.

"Clients can now trade a listed equity option, a swap future and five-year interest rate swap all on the same screen," said O'Flynn at Morgan Stanley. "It's important to pause and realise that the quintessential fixed income product is now tradeable in exactly the same way as a listed equity on the same screen. That's a starting point." (Reporting By Christopher Whittall, editing by Helen Bartholomew)