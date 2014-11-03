(This article first appeared in the Nov 1 edition of
International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication)
By Christopher Whittall
LONDON, Nov 3 (IFR) - Banks are re-drawing the battle lines
in fixed income trading, with firms taking radically different
views on where profits can be made under the new regulatory
regime in a division that has historically accounted for the
lion's share of investment banking revenues.
Fixed income has been under the cosh for the past two years
in the face of soaring costs and dwindling revenues, forcing
many banks to overhaul their cash and derivatives trading
operations. Some have opted for nips and tucks, while others
have lopped sizeable chunks off their rates and credit
businesses and built out agency execution capabilities.
How the differing models fare will depend on how closely
fixed income trading will emulate the equities world as a wider
range of products are pushed on to exchange-like platforms by
regulatory fiat.
"Returns are challenged under the new regulatory regime,
which means banks must adapt their business models for fixed
income derivatives. With the Newedge integration, Societe
Generale is at the forefront of the agency push and we see this
as a great opportunity to gain market share," said David
Escoffier, chief executive of Newedge and deputy head of global
markets at SG.
SEISMIC SHIFT
The technological - not to mention philosophical - shift
needed for fixed income to transition into a more equity-like
market structure is nothing short of seismic.
Fixed income desks earn their keep by offering two-way
prices wide enough to compensate for the risk of taking client
positions on to their balance sheet - also known as principal
trading. The equities concept of brokers charging a flat fee for
providing clients with access to an exchange - or agency
execution - could hardly be more alien.
Regulators are not trying to shoehorn all fixed income
products into this market structure, but have mandated liquid
derivatives in non-block size to trade on exchanges. This will
equate to around two-thirds of the US$710trn over-the-counter
derivatives market. Some believe the regulations will lead to a
two-tier market.
"Clients want a blended, hybrid approach across fixed
income. They want help connecting to every source of liquidity,
but also to shift three months of risk in one go," said Ciaran
O'Flynn, co-head of FID e-trading at Morgan Stanley. "The
equities market does both. Even in the most exchange-traded
market in the world, a lot of the business revenue comes from
the non-agency activities."
This hybrid approach hints at how at least some firms could
develop operations. Until recently, dealers were divided into
two distinct camps on the agency question.
The first consisted of fixed income trading behemoths still
reaping the benefits of the principal model, resisting any
change for fear of cannibalising their revenue pool. At the
other end of the spectrum sat capital-constrained firms, such as
the Swiss banks, which embraced agency execution while paring
back principal risk-taking business, particularly in the rates
space.
The pro-agency brigade portrays the first camp as dinosaurs
refusing to adapt to the new reality. The principal adherents
counter that their rivals' strategy is borne out of necessity
rather than choice, highlighting their hollowed-out risk-taking
desks.
But these caricatures have begun to fade over the past year,
with more firms identifying a middle ground. This was epitomised
by the decision from fixed income powerhouse JP Morgan to
establish a 150-strong execution services division spanning
asset classes this summer.
"There is a regulatory-driven trend for greater
transparency, and some clients are looking for alternative
approaches to implementing their investment decisions. Market
structure is evolving with a pot pourri of trading venues
emerging," said Frank Troise, head of JP Morgan execution
services.
"It remains to be seen exactly how important agency
execution will be in fixed income, but we are preparing for all
eventualities and investing in both agency and principal."
NOT THERE YET
Some dealers think it is too early to take a serious bet on
the agency model just yet, with many houses remaining focused on
improving risk transfer efficiencies within an evolving
principal model. Nat Tyce, global head of rates trading at
Barclays, notes that the way the market operates has changed in
that banks are far less willing to warehouse risk for months at
a time, and instead focus on quick, efficient distribution
through their client franchise.
"Even so, a pure agency model has yet to take off in a
meaningful way in the rates business," he said.
"Agency execution is something we have thought strategically
about," added Giovanni Mazzocchi, global co-head of rates
distribution at the bank. "We have always led on electronic
execution, so we have the technology when the time is right. We
aim to cover our clients to reflect the way they operate."
The new regulatory world went live in the US this year, with
standardised swaps mandated to be executed on swap execution
facilities. But participants have been disappointed with the
glacial pace of liquidity development on central limit order
books, which experts say holds the key to agency execution
taking off. The vast majority of swaps are still being executed
on a request-for-quote basis - in effect an electronified
version of how the principal market has always worked.
"We still firmly believe that both clients and regulators
want this to happen and that progression to agency is inevitable
for some parts of the fixed income business," said Chris Murphy,
global co-head of fixed income, rates and credit at UBS.
"If you look at the futures markets: you can still do block
trades, but the majority of liquidity goes through a CLOB. I see
no fundamental difference between futures and 10-year swaps."
Murphy believes gaps in the post-trade workflow have held
back CLOB liquidity such as the inability of clients to trade
anonymously on SEFs, as well as the fact that some sellside
banks are resisting change and pressurising clients not to trade
on CLOBs. That does not mean there has been no progress at all,
though.
"Clients can now trade a listed equity option, a swap future
and five-year interest rate swap all on the same screen," said
O'Flynn at Morgan Stanley. "It's important to pause and realise
that the quintessential fixed income product is now tradeable in
exactly the same way as a listed equity on the same screen.
That's a starting point."
(Reporting By Christopher Whittall, editing by Helen
Bartholomew)