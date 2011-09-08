TOKYO, Sept 8 U.S. Treasuries edged up in Asia
on Thursday but trading activity was limited as investors braced
for events including a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke and a job-creating package to be unveiled by President
Barack Obama later in the day.
* Media have reported that Obama will unveil some $300
billion in tax cuts and government spending as part of a
job-creating package.
* Bernanke will speak on the U.S. economic outlook and
special attention will be paid to any hints as to the possible
implementation of Operation Twist, a strategy aimed at lowered
longer-term borrowing costs.
* "Market expectations have risen for the Fed's Operation
Twist. But as the Fed meeting is scheduled for later in
September, the Fed chairman may only say that the central bank
is considering various options," said Shinichiro Kadota, a
non-yen fixed income strategist at Barclays Capital in Tokyo.
* Ten-year notes rose 7.5/32 in price to yield
2.015 percent, compared with 2.041 percent in late U.S. trade on
Wednesday. The 10-year yield fell as low as 1.908 percent on
Tuesday, its lowest in at least 60 years.
* The 30-year bond rose 16/32 in price to yield
3.334 percent, versus 3.359 percent late U.S. trading.
* Increasing worries over the debt crisis in the euro zone
and its possible impact on the banking sector continued to
support the market.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)