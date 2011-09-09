TOKYO, Sept 9 U.S. Treasuries slipped in Asia on Friday, giving back some of the gains from the previous day's rally, while the market took in stride President Barack Obama's proposal for a $447 billion jobs package to boost the U.S. economy.

* Obama, whose 2012 reelection depends on his ability to bring down the 9.1 percent U.S. unemployment rate, proposed on Thursday extending unemployment insurance at a cost of $49 billion, modernizing schools for $30 billion and investing in transportation infrastructure projects for $50 billion.

* But the bulk of his proposal was made up of $240 billion in tax relief by cutting payroll taxes for employees in half next year and trimming employer payroll taxes as well.

* "The plan's spending size is large, the president sounds like he means business and it may gain understanding from the Republicans as it is based on tax cuts - all this may support the dollar in the short term. But in reality the impact of the plan might be limited by the fact that net spending would be zero in an attempt not to increase the deficit," said Hiroki Shimazu, a senior market economist at SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo.

* "It is not having an immediate impact on interest rates with the bond market more focused on the Fed and the possibility of further easing. If Obama's plan looks like it will work and support the economy, then it will push up long-term rates. The opposite would be true," Shimazu said.

* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke had helped Treasuries surge on Thursday by stoking prospects of more central bank easing.

* The benchmark 10-year note fell 11/32 in price to yield 2.015 percent, up about 3.5 basis points from late U.S. trade on Thursday. The 10-year yield still hovered within striking distance of 1.908 percent, its lowest in 60 years hit on Tuesday on the back of European debt worries and hopes that the Fed will intervene to lower long-term rates.

* The five-year note slipped 3.5/32 in price to yield 0.883 percent, up about 2 basis points. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)