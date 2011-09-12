TOKYO, Sept 12 U.S. Treasuries were mostly
unchanged in Asia on Monday after the previous session's rally
as the market cautiously prepared for more uncertainty, worrying
the euro zone's support for Greece is wobbling and the country
may be forced to default on its debt.
* The worries over Europe were sparked by the resignation of
European Central Bank Executive Board Member Juergen Stark. The
ECB confirmed a Reuters report that said Stark was quitting. The
report said he was leaving because of a conflict over the bank's
bond buying programme.
* Markets are also bracing for possible ratings downgrades
on France's top banks, as well as Italy's sovereign rating.
Moody's warned on June 17 that it may cut Italy's credit ratings
in the next 90 days.
* "The market is worried about Italy's sovereign rating and
the French bank rating cut -- that's why we're seeing more
appetite for Treasuries, and I guess we'll see yields soften
towards 1.7 percent near term," said Akihiro Nagata, head of
foreign bond trading at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Co in Tokyo.
* "On the other hand, though, prices are barely changed
because those who went long Treasuries ahead of the weekend
realised there hasn't been that much of a rally and are now
taking profits."
* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke had helped
Treasuries surge on Thursday by stoking prospects of more
central bank easing.
* The benchmark 10-year notes nudged up 2/32 in
price to yield 1.910 percent. The 10-year yield still hovered
within striking distance of 1.896 percent -- the lowest since at
least World War Two hit last week on European debt worries and
hopes that the Fed will intervene to lower long-term rates.
* The Treasury will sell three-year notes at 1700 GMT.
