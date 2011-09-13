TOKYO, Sept 13 U.S. Treasuries stayed almost
flat in Asia on Tuesday, supported by lingering concerns on the
debt and banking crisis in Europe, with the 10-year yield
remaining near a 60-year low.
* The price of 10-year T-notes eased 1.5/32 for a yield of
1.954 percent, compared to 1.947 percent in late
U.S. trade.
* It fell to a fresh six-decade low of 1.88 percent on
Monday before a report that Italy had asked China to buy Italian
debt prompted an easing in safety bids.
* Still, growing fears that a Greek default could hurt
heavily exposed European banks continued to underpin the market.
* Against this backdrop, market players are bullish on a $21
billion 10-year note sale later on Tuesday.
* Expectations that the Federal Reserve is likely to
increase its purchases of long-dated Treasuries to help the U.S.
economy will likely add bids.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)