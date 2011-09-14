TOKYO, Sept 14 U.S. Treasuries edged up in Asia on Wednesday, supported by persistent concerns over a possible default from Athens ahead of a conference call by the leaders of Germany, France and Greece.

* Ten-year notes rose 6.5/32 in price for a yield of 1.965 percent , compared to 1.992 percent in late U.S. trading.

* Asian stocks and U.S. stock futures <0#SP:> <0#ES:> fell as investors worry whether euro zone policy makers have a coherent plan to support Greece, or whether they may let the country default.

* "It's very difficult to maintain short positions ahead of the European open," said a trader at a European brokerage.

* Expectations that the Federal Reserve will introduce new easing measures next week are also seen keeping the 10-year yield below 2 percent in the near future.

* "The current yield level reflects investor fears over the economy. I can't see anything that could boost the economy at the moment," said a director of foreign bond trading at a Japanese brokerage.

* Still, Wednesday's $13 billion auction of U.S. 30-year bonds faces possible investor fatigue after a recent rally in the market.

* This week's final coupon-bearing auction comes after two mediocre ones, suggesting that investors are in no hurry to scoop up new supply at these historically low yields.

* Expectations that the Federal Reserve would not target the longest U.S. government debt maturity in any new stimulus programme to help the economy also reduce the allure of the 30-year issue, traders said.

* In the "when-issued" market, traders expect the reopening of the 30-year bond , which was originally sold in August, to sell at a yield of 3.31 percent.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)