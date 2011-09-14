TOKYO, Sept 14 U.S. Treasuries edged up in Asia
on Wednesday, supported by persistent concerns over a possible
default from Athens ahead of a conference call by the leaders of
Germany, France and Greece.
* Ten-year notes rose 6.5/32 in price for a yield of 1.965
percent , compared to 1.992 percent in late U.S.
trading.
* Asian stocks and U.S. stock futures <0#SP:> <0#ES:> fell
as investors worry whether euro zone policy makers have a
coherent plan to support Greece, or whether they may let the
country default.
* "It's very difficult to maintain short positions ahead of
the European open," said a trader at a European brokerage.
* Expectations that the Federal Reserve will introduce new
easing measures next week are also seen keeping the 10-year
yield below 2 percent in the near future.
* "The current yield level reflects investor fears over the
economy. I can't see anything that could boost the economy at
the moment," said a director of foreign bond trading at a
Japanese brokerage.
* Still, Wednesday's $13 billion auction of U.S. 30-year
bonds faces possible investor fatigue after a recent rally in
the market.
* This week's final coupon-bearing auction comes after two
mediocre ones, suggesting that investors are in no hurry to
scoop up new supply at these historically low yields.
* Expectations that the Federal Reserve would not target the
longest U.S. government debt maturity in any new stimulus
programme to help the economy also reduce the allure of the
30-year issue, traders said.
* In the "when-issued" market, traders expect the reopening
of the 30-year bond , which was originally sold
in August, to sell at a yield of 3.31 percent.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)