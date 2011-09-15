TOKYO, Sept 15 U.S. Treasuries edged up in Asia
on Thursday, as initial relief over assurances from Germany and
France about keeping Greece in the euro bloc wore off amid
scepticism over whether policymakers can help Athens avoid
default.
* Ten-year notes nudged up 1.5/32 in price to yield 1.988
percent , compared to 1.992 percent in late U.S.
trade.
* In a report prepared for ministers meeting in Poland on
Friday and Saturday, senior EU officials said the 17-nation euro
area faces a "risk of a vicious circle between sovereign debt,
bank funding and negative growth".
* "Stocks are catching up with the relief rally on Wall
Street, but bonds are being supported too as investors fret over
a possible rating cut to Italy and a Greek default," said a
trader at a European bank.
* Speculation is rife that Moody's might downgrade its
rating on Italian debt soon as it is almost 90 days since the
U.S. agency said it could cut its Aa2 rating.
* Also attracting attention is Spain's debt auction later in
the day. The country is expected to pay a heavy premium to
borrow up to 4 billion euros via three bond issues after Italy
had to pay the highest interest rates in the euro era to sell
five-year debt on Tuesday.
* Expectations that the Federal Reserve will introduce new
easing measures next week are also seen keeping the 10-year
yield below 2 percent in the near future.
* The U.S. Treasury department will at 1500 GMT announce
weekly 3-month and 6-month bill offerings, as well as sales of
52-week bills and 10-year inflation-protected securities.
* Expectations that the Federal Reserve will not target the
longest U.S. government debt maturity in any new stimulus
programme to help the economy have reduced the allure of the
30-year issue, investors said.
* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will give brief
opening remarks before a conference in Washington, D.C. at 1245
GMT
(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Joseph Radford)