* Worsening economic view forces funds to cover short bets
* Further Fed measures would be incremental and nuanced
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, Sept 19 Benchmark U.S. Treasury
yields held within striking distance of their lowest levels in
nearly 60 years on Monday as expectations grew that the Federal
Reserve will take more steps to shore up a sputtering economy at
a review this week.
Portfolio managers and hedge funds have been forced to cover
back short Treasury bets as the worsening U.S. economic outlook
increased pressure on the Fed to undertake more quantitative
easing measures.
A slew of poor data culminating in weak August payrolls
numbers earlier this month and a steady drip of negative news
from the euro zone have also burnished the safe-haven appeal of
U.S. Treasuries and pushed yields close to record lows.
Hopes have grown the Fed would talk about or at least hint
at expanding the maturity base of its bond holdings by buying
longer-dated U.S. debt in a campaign called "Operation Twist" at
a two-day meeting that ends on Wednesday.
But after the Fed took short-term interest rates to near
zero and bloated its balance sheet with bond purchases that have
topped $2 trillion, analysts said any incremental step would be
a nuanced one.
In a note, strategists at Wrightson ICAP predicted the Fed
would do just enough to keep market expectations of a future
maturity-extension program alive without committing itself to
large-scale operations right away.
To be sure, some market participants believe that
such expectations are already reflected in the market, partially
because of the fumbling efforts by euro zone policymakers to
stem a spreading debt crisis.
Between late July and earlier this month, ten-year yields
dropped by more than 100 basis points to 1.91
percent, their lowest levels in nearly 60 years, before paring
some of the drop to yield 2.06 percent on Monday.
MORE GAINS EYED
Spreads between ten and two-year debt held around 187 bps on
Monday, widening from a 2-1/2 year low of 174 bps hit last week.
But with no immediate solution to the euro zone debt crisis
in view, traders say Treasuries should be well bid in the near
term, extending their strong performance this year and
encouraging more funds to shift into safe-haven bets for now.
The cancellation of a visit by Greek Prime Minister George
Papandreou to the United States in order to chair an emergency
cabinet meeting at home, and a regional election defeat for
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, added to a sense of worsening
crisis.
From a total returns perspective, Treasuries have delivered
nearly eight percent so far this year, according to Bank of
America Merrill Lynch Treasury Master Indexes.
In contrast, JP Morgan's GBI-EM local currency bond index
has gained more than 5 percent this year compared to the MSCI
index of Asia shares ex-Japan which is down 15
percent in the same period.
That has forced fund managers like Bill Gross, the manager
of the world's largest bond fund PIMCO, to increase exposure to
Treasuries dramatically in August after holding a short position
earlier this year.
Wee-Khoon Chong, a strategist at Societe Generale, believes
the growing risks from the euro zone crisis would offset any
disappointment from a muted Fed action for now and keep demand
for Treasuries intact.
The French bank expects ten-year yields to test 1.75 percent
by the first quarter of 2012.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)