TOKYO, Sept 22 U.S. Treasuries extended gains in Asia and the yield curve flattened sharply on Thursday after the Federal Reserve unveiled a long-anticipated but slightly bigger-than-expected plan to increase long-term bonds in its portfolio.

* The Fed said it will tilt its $2.85 trillion balance sheet by selling shorter-term notes and using those funds to buy longer-dated Treasuries, known as Operation Twist.

* This will involve buying $400 billion of Treasuries in the 6-to-30-year range by the end of June 2012, and selling an equal amount of debt with maturities of three years or less. Market players said the size was bigger than expected.

* Fed purchases will now absorb the vast majority of new long-maturity debt supply.

* Ten-year U.S. notes rose 9.5/32 in price to yield 1.82 percent , a fresh 60-year low, compared to 1.86 percent in late U.S. trade on Wednesday.

* The 30-year bond yield fell sharply to 2.94 percent , down 6 basis points so far in Asia, after falling a whopping 22 basis points on Wednesday.

* The 30-year yield could test a low of 2.52 percent hit in December 2008.

* Analysts have been sceptical about how effective the Fed move will be, which gives investors more reasons to buy bonds rather than risk assets.

* Wall Street sees only a 15 percent chance that the Fed's latest plan to intervene in the bond market will give the U.S. economy a meaningful boost, according to a Reuters poll conducted after the announcement.

* "You could perhaps say that the Fed's latest action only brought home to people how limited the Fed's capability is," said a trader at a Japanese bank. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Michael Watson)