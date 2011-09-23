SINGAPORE, Sept 23 U.S. Treasury futures slipped in Asia trade on Friday after a torried two-day rally, with equity futures indicating a higher open that may keep bond bulls at bay.

* The cash market was steady, with a Japanese holiday reducing trading volumes.

* U.S. recession fears have dominated after the Federal Reserve used the word "significant" to describe the downside risks for the economy.

* Dealers have also been unwinding curve steepening trades on the long end after the Fed said on Wednesday it would buy $400 billion of Treasuries between six to 30 years.

* The spread of 30-year bonds over 10-year notes narrowed by 18 basis points to 108 basis points so far this week, and may be heading for the April 2011 low of 102 basis points.

* December T-note futures TYv1 were down 7.5/32 to 131-16.5/32 as S&P E-mini futures ESv1 edged up 0.4 percent. Futures on Thursday rose to the highest since at least 1990.

* Ten-year notes were flat in price to yield 1.723 percent.

* Treasuries showed little reaction to passage of a spending bill in the U.S. House of Representatives that was necessary to keep the government from shutting down. The bill faced obstacles in the Senate though, making a shutdown still possible. (Reporting by Kevin Plumberg; Editing by Kim Coghill)