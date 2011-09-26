TOKYO, Sept 26 U.S. Treasuries firmed in Asia on
Monday as investors continue to fret over whether policymakers
can work out steps to stop the euro zone's debt and financial
crisis getting out of control.
* "In the near term the market will be driven mostly by
Greece rather than U.S. factors," said Yoshio Takahashi, a
non-yen fixed-income strategist at Barclays Capital.
* European policymakers, stung by criticism over failure to
stem the debt crisis, began working on new ways to stop fallout
from Greece's near-bankruptcy from inflicting more damage on the
world economy, with the focus on beefing up the size of a rescue
fund.
* Still investors are unsure if the currency bloc's 17
countries and the European central Bank can quickly come to a
conclusion, given their history of bickering since Greece's debt
problems erupted in 2009.
* The 10-year note rose 3.5/32 in price to yield 1.818
percent , compared to 1.83 percent at the end of last
week.
* Still, most short positions may have already been covered
by last week after the Fed's announcement of a
bigger-than-expected bond buying programme drove long-term bond
yields sharply lower, so the 10-year yield may not fall below
the 60-year low of 1.674 percent hit last week, some market
players said.
* The yield curve flattened as spreads between 10- and
30-year yields shrank further to 105.8 basis points, the
smallest in five months, from around 106.8 basis points late
last week.
* The 30-year bond yield fell 2.3 basis points to 2.875
percent .
* One wild card for the market, analysts say, is a deadlock
in the U.S. Congress over a bill that would fund government
spending past Sept. 30, after it was unexpectedly voted down
last week.
* Although U.S. policy-makers said they will seek an
agreement to keep government operations funded beyond Sept 30,
the embarrassing defeat of the bill threw into question the
Congress's ability to pass basic laws.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano)