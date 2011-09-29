SINGAPORE, Sept 29 U.S. 10-year Treasury notes
edged lower in Asia on Thursday with the focus on whether
European policymakers will make progress on measures to contain
the euro zone's debt crisis.
* Although market players expect the German parliament to
pass a bill on new powers for the European Financial Stability
Facility (EFSF), a focal point is whether there will be many
dissenters within German Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling
coalition, said a trader for a U.S. brokerage in Tokyo.
"That would be perceived as a somewhat of a risk-off event,"
the trader said.
* Ten-year Treasuries dipped around 1/32 in price to yield
1.992 percent , up 1 basis point from late U.S.
trading on Wednesday. The 10-year yield had hit a 60-year low of
1.674 percent last week.
* Positioning in the market may still be somewhat long, said
the trader for a U.S. brokerage.
Treasuries were also "struggling to gain footing" due to the
possibility that European policymakers could make progress on
steps to contain the euro zone's debt crisis, such as creating a
scheme similar to the U.S. government's Troubled Asset Relief
Program (TARP) to shore up confidence in the European banking
sector, the trader said.
* Treasuries showed limited reaction to comments by U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who said on Wednesday the
central bank might need to ease monetary policy further if
inflation or inflation expectations fall significantly.
* Later on Thursday, focus will also turn to a $29.0 billion
auction of 7-year Treasuries.
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)