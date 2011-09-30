UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
SINGAPORE, Sept 30 U.S. 10-year Treasuries edged higher in Asia on Friday supported by position squaring and as a dip in equities bolstered demand for safe haven government debt.
* Treasuries are likely to stay supported going into the weekend, said a trader for a European brokerage in Tokyo. Possible demand from fund managers looking to extend durations on their bond portfolios at the month-end to match moves in benchmark bond indexes may also lend support, the trader added.
"No one really wants to be short for the weekend," he said.
* Ten-year Treasury notes rose 6/32 in price to yield 1.981 percent , down 2 basis points from late U.S. trade on Thursday.
* In the stock market, U.S. S&P futures dipped 0.7 percent SPc1, and MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.4 percent . (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.