SINGAPORE, Sept 30 U.S. 10-year Treasuries edged higher in Asia on Friday supported by position squaring and as a dip in equities bolstered demand for safe haven government debt.

* Treasuries are likely to stay supported going into the weekend, said a trader for a European brokerage in Tokyo. Possible demand from fund managers looking to extend durations on their bond portfolios at the month-end to match moves in benchmark bond indexes may also lend support, the trader added.

"No one really wants to be short for the weekend," he said.

* Ten-year Treasury notes rose 6/32 in price to yield 1.981 percent , down 2 basis points from late U.S. trade on Thursday.

* In the stock market, U.S. S&P futures dipped 0.7 percent SPc1, and MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.4 percent . (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Richard Borsuk)