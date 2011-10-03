TOKYO Oct 3 U.S. Treasuries were firm in Asia on Monday amid concerns over the euro zone debt crisis and a global economic slowdown, with 30-year bonds benefiting from the Fed's planned purchases in that maturity later in the day.

* The yield on 10-year notes dipped to 1.903 percent from around 1.917 percent at the end of last week.

* Asian shares tumbled with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index falling nearly 5 percent, amid growing worries that Asian economies are slowing down on the European crisis as well as their domestic policy tightening to cure inflation.

* The 30-year paper is outperforming ahead of the Fed's purchase of $2.25-2.75 billion of bonds maturing in 2036-2041. The 30-year yield dropped to 2.891 percent from 2.914 percent.

* The buying is the Fed's first under the so-called "Operation Twist," in which it buys long-term bonds while selling shorter maturities.

* Apart from the euro zone's debt crisis, the immediate focus is on the U.S. manufacturing data due at 1400 GMT. In recent months, the Institute for Supply Management's index has fallen dangerously close to the 50 mark, which separates expansion and contraction.

* Any reading below 50 could fuel worries that the U.S. economy may be slipping into a recession. Economists' median forecast is 50.5, compared with 50.6 in August survey. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)