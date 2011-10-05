TOKYO Oct 5 U.S. Treasuries barely budged in Asia on Wednesday, stabilising after a big fall the previous day following comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that the central bank is ready to take more steps to help the U.S. economy.

* "Bernanke is not ruling out the possibility of QE3. His comments were quite a bit stronger than the Fed's statement after its policy meeting in September," said Shinichiro Kadota, a non-yen strategist at Barclays Capital.

* Bond prices reversed an early rise on Tuesday also on hopes that European policy-makers will take steps to safeguard their banks. In an attempt to contain the problem, France and Belgium will guarantee the financing of ailing Dexia , the first government bailout of a European bank in the euro sovereign debt crisis.

* But market players remain deeply worried about the health of the financial sector, with the CDS premium on many European and U.S. financial institutions staying high.

* "In the near term, U.S. Treasury yields will be tied to banking shares. As euro-zone finance ministers have postponed their decision on Greece, it's hard to expect progress in the next few weeks," said Tomoaki Shishido, a fixed-income analyst at Nomura Securities.

* On the other hand, growing tensions between China and the United States over a bill in Congress on forcing Beijing to let its currency rise stoked worries about a trade war. China is the biggest holder of U.S. Treasuries. .

* The yield on 10-year notes stood at 1.83 percent , compared to 1.82 percent in late U.S. trade. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Michael Watson)