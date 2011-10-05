Oil prices stable on OPEC-led production cuts, but bloated inventories weigh
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.
TOKYO Oct 5 U.S. Treasuries barely budged in Asia on Wednesday, stabilising after a big fall the previous day following comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that the central bank is ready to take more steps to help the U.S. economy.
* "Bernanke is not ruling out the possibility of QE3. His comments were quite a bit stronger than the Fed's statement after its policy meeting in September," said Shinichiro Kadota, a non-yen strategist at Barclays Capital.
* Bond prices reversed an early rise on Tuesday also on hopes that European policy-makers will take steps to safeguard their banks. In an attempt to contain the problem, France and Belgium will guarantee the financing of ailing Dexia , the first government bailout of a European bank in the euro sovereign debt crisis.
* But market players remain deeply worried about the health of the financial sector, with the CDS premium on many European and U.S. financial institutions staying high.
* "In the near term, U.S. Treasury yields will be tied to banking shares. As euro-zone finance ministers have postponed their decision on Greece, it's hard to expect progress in the next few weeks," said Tomoaki Shishido, a fixed-income analyst at Nomura Securities.
* On the other hand, growing tensions between China and the United States over a bill in Congress on forcing Beijing to let its currency rise stoked worries about a trade war. China is the biggest holder of U.S. Treasuries. .
* The yield on 10-year notes stood at 1.83 percent , compared to 1.82 percent in late U.S. trade. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Michael Watson)
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.
TOKYO, Feb 10 The dollar stood atop large gains early on Friday after soaring broadly overnight on comments by U.S. President Donald Trump that he would announce the most ambitious tax reform plan since the Reagan era in the next few weeks.
Feb 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IMMIGRATION A U.S. federal appeals court in San Francisco unanimously upholds a temporary suspension of President Donald Trump's order that restricted travel from seven Muslim-majority countries. TAXES Trump plans to announce the most ambitious tax reform plan since the Reagan era in the next few weeks, the White House says; the dollar and stocks rise after the announ