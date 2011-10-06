U.S. Treasuries hardly budged in Asia on Thursday ahead of key events such as the European Central Bank's policy meeting, after a dip the previous day when fears over the euro zone debt crisis eased slightly.

* Treasury debt prices slid on Wednesday as investors pared safe-haven bond holdings after the IMF said it may invest in euro zone bonds, though the IMF official who floated the idea backed away from it later on.

* With investors gripped by worries about whether the euro zone debt crisis will be contained, all eyes are on the ECB's policy meeting.

* The bank is widely expected to offer banks more funding measures, such as a one-year funding operation and covered bond buying. Many players expect the bank to signal, but not to announce, a rate cut.

* "If there's no rate cut, two-year German bond yields would rise and hurt share prices. But a more worrying scenario would be if the ECB did cut rates and that still failed to lift shares. That would be a really bad sign," said Arihiro Nagata, head of foreign bond trading at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.

* The yield on the current 10-year notes dipped to 1.88 percent from 1.89 percent in late U.S. trade.

* Wednesday's data showing a gain in U.S. private payrolls and a smaller-than-expected decline in U.S. service sector activity eased pessimism about the U.S. economy.

* Still, many investors are worried that the economy will be hurt more in coming months by deterioration in the health of financial sector as credit spreads for U.S. banks have soared sharply this month. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)