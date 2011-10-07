U.S. Treasuries hardly moved in Asia on Friday ahead of a key U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, after they fell for a third straight session the day before as the European Central Bank took steps to contain the euro zone debt crisis.

* The ECB, wary of the region's fiscal woes spiraling into a global crisis, said it will revive 12-month loan operations and purchases of covered bonds, though it kept key interest rates unchanged at 1.50 percent. For details, see

* U.S. non-farm payrolls probably increased 60,000 last month after holding steady in August, according to a Reuters survey. August was the first month in a year that the ailing economy failed to create jobs.

* But much of September's relative strength will reflect the return of 45,000 Verizon Communications workers who had dropped off payrolls in August due to a strike. Excluding those workers, payrolls probably only increased by 15,000 for the month.

* Wednesday's data showing a gain in U.S. private payrolls and a smaller-than-expected decline in U.S. service sector activity eased pessimism about the U.S. economy, giving rise to hopes among some traders that the non-farm payroll figures will come in above estimates.

* "Normally, if the data came in roughly in line or better than expected we would see a continuation of the current upward trend in yields on 10-year bond, but with the European sitation so unpredictable any gains (in yields) may prove fleeting," said Tomoaki Shishido, a fixed-income analyst at Nomura Securities.

* The yield on current 10-year notes stood at 1.9933 percent , barely changed from late U.S. trade.

* Many investors are worried that the economy will be hurt more in coming months by deterioration in the health of financial sector as credit spreads for U.S. banks have soared sharply this month. (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)