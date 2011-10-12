SINGAPORE Oct 12 U.S. 10-year Treasuries edged higher in Asia on Wednesday supported by weakness in equities, and bargain hunting demand in the wake of the 10-year yield's rise to a one-month high the previous day.

* Treasuries are attracting "a little bit of bottom fishing," said a trader for a European brokerage house in Tokyo.

* Ten-year notes rose around 6/32 in price to yield 2.136 percent , down 1 basis point from late U.S. trade on Tuesday. The 10-year yield had hit a high of 2.183 percent at one point on Tuesday, its highest since early September.

* U.S. S&P stock futures dipped 0.3 percent SPc1 after third-quarter profit at Alcoa Inc , the largest U.S. aluminum producer, came in short of Wall Street expectations. Alcoa's profit was dented by an economic slowdown that hurt demand and knocked aluminum prices lower.

* Support for 10-year Treasuries lies at roughly 2.3 percent, near a series of daily peaks hit in late August to early September. In addition, the 38.2 percent retracement of a July to September rally in 10-year notes lies near 2.266 percent.

* Ten-year Treasuries may retreat somewhat in the near term as dealers prepare for an auction of $21 billion of reopened 10-year Treasuries later on Wednesday, said the trader for a European brokerage house.

"Maybe a small concession but I wouldn't think it has any chance of dislodging the market," he said, adding that a recent steepening in the yield curve could help support demand for the 10-year debt.

* The yield spread between two-year and 10-year notes now stands at roughly 183 basis points, up 32 basis points from last week's low near 151 basis points, which was the narrowest since January 2009. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)