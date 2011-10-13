TOKYO Oct 13 U.S. 10-year Treasuries steadied
in Asia on Thursday after a slide sparked by tentative optimism
on Europe's debt crisis, with traders reluctant to make more
aggressive bets ahead of a European Union summit next week.
* Lawmakers in Slovakia struck a deal on Wednesday to ratify
a plan to bolster the euro zone's rescue fund by Friday,
effectively ending a crisis that had threatened the currency's
main safety net. Slovakia is the only country in the 17-nation
bloc left to approve the revamp of the fund.
* Adding to the sense of urgency, the President of the
European Commission, Jose Manuel Barroso, said Europe needed to
take decisive action on Greece and outlined a broad plan to
contain the debt crisis.
* Ten-year notes nudged up 3/32 in price to yield 2.047
percent , barely changed from late U.S. levels. The
10-year yield was not far from a six-week high of 2.2710 percent
marked at one point on Wednesday.
* The improvement in risk sentiment diminished the appeal of
benchmark 10-year Treasury notes at Wednesday's $21 billion
auction, attracting weak demand with the yield above pre-auction
rates. The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand which compares
total bids with the amount offered, was 2.86, the weakest since
November 2010.
* Support for 10-year Treasuries lies at roughly 2.3
percent, near a series of daily peaks hit in late August to
early September. In addition, the 38.2 percent retracement of a
July to September rally in 10-year notes lies near 2.266
percent.
* The Treasury department will sell 30-year bonds at 1700
GMT. It will announce weekly 3- and 6-month bill sales, along
with 52-week bill and 30-year TIPS sales, at 1500 GMT.
* Traders said they did not want to take more aggressive
bets ahead of a major EU summit on Oct. 23, where hopes are
mounting that euro zone authorities will unveil a comprehensive
strategy to fight the region's debt crisis.
