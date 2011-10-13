TOKYO Oct 13 U.S. 10-year Treasuries steadied in Asia on Thursday after a slide sparked by tentative optimism on Europe's debt crisis, with traders reluctant to make more aggressive bets ahead of a European Union summit next week.

* Lawmakers in Slovakia struck a deal on Wednesday to ratify a plan to bolster the euro zone's rescue fund by Friday, effectively ending a crisis that had threatened the currency's main safety net. Slovakia is the only country in the 17-nation bloc left to approve the revamp of the fund.

* Adding to the sense of urgency, the President of the European Commission, Jose Manuel Barroso, said Europe needed to take decisive action on Greece and outlined a broad plan to contain the debt crisis.

* Ten-year notes nudged up 3/32 in price to yield 2.047 percent , barely changed from late U.S. levels. The 10-year yield was not far from a six-week high of 2.2710 percent marked at one point on Wednesday.

* The improvement in risk sentiment diminished the appeal of benchmark 10-year Treasury notes at Wednesday's $21 billion auction, attracting weak demand with the yield above pre-auction rates. The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand which compares total bids with the amount offered, was 2.86, the weakest since November 2010.

* Support for 10-year Treasuries lies at roughly 2.3 percent, near a series of daily peaks hit in late August to early September. In addition, the 38.2 percent retracement of a July to September rally in 10-year notes lies near 2.266 percent.

* The Treasury department will sell 30-year bonds at 1700 GMT. It will announce weekly 3- and 6-month bill sales, along with 52-week bill and 30-year TIPS sales, at 1500 GMT.

* Traders said they did not want to take more aggressive bets ahead of a major EU summit on Oct. 23, where hopes are mounting that euro zone authorities will unveil a comprehensive strategy to fight the region's debt crisis. (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Joseph Radford)