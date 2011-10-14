TOKYO Oct 14 U.S. 10-year Treasuries steadied in Asia on Friday after posting modest gains the day before, as a rally in equities ran out of steam on soft earnings from JPMorgan Chase & Co and concerns about Europe's plan to recapitalise its banks.

* U.S. Treasuries rose briefly in early Asia trade after Spain's credit rating was cut by Standard & Poor's to AA-minus on growth concerns and risks faced by its banks and after a flurry of downgrades on European banks by Fitch.

* Fitch cut the ratings of UBS, Lloyd's Banking and Royal Bank of Scotland. It also placed Barclays Bank, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale on watch negative.

* "Hopes are mounting ahead of the EU summit and it's hard to be more bullish ahead of that event. It seems though that many market players are positioning for a positive surprise," said a Tokyo-based trader for a European bank adding he sees yields edging back up towards 2.5 percent levels.

* Ten-year notes were unchanged, yielding 2.182 percent -- not far from a six-week high of 2.2710 percent marked at one point on Wednesday.

* Support for 10-year Treasuries lies at roughly 2.3 percent, a level that was unsuccessfully tested several times in late August to early September. In addition, the 38.2 percent retracement of a July to September rally in 10-year notes lies near 2.266 percent.

* A G20 preparatory meeting on Friday and Saturday is not expected to announce market-moving statements. The EU Summit will be on Oct. 23/24, ahead of a G20 meeting on Nov. 3.

* On Thursday an auction of $13 billion in U.S. 30-year bonds attracted strong interest, with a record low yield of 3.120 percent compared with market forecasts of 3.157 percent. That propelled 30-year bond prices even higher and pushed yields to session lows.

* In Asia, 30-year bond prices were also little changed from U.S. levels, yielding 3.15 percent, down four basis points from 3.19 percent at Wednesday's close.

* Foreign central banks' holdings of U.S. marketable securities at the Federal Reserve fell sharply in the latest week, data from the U.S. central bank showed on Thursday.

* The Fed said its holdings of U.S. securities kept for overseas central banks fell $16.4 billion in the week ended October 12 to stand at $3.402 trillion. The breakdown of custody holdings showed overseas central banks' holdings of Treasury debt fell by $17.8 billion to stand at $2.679 trillion. (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)