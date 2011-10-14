TOKYO Oct 14 U.S. 10-year Treasuries steadied
in Asia on Friday after posting modest gains the day before, as
a rally in equities ran out of steam on soft earnings from
JPMorgan Chase & Co and concerns about Europe's plan to
recapitalise its banks.
* U.S. Treasuries rose briefly in early Asia trade after
Spain's credit rating was cut by Standard & Poor's to AA-minus
on growth concerns and risks faced by its banks and after a
flurry of downgrades on European banks by Fitch.
* Fitch cut the ratings of UBS, Lloyd's Banking and Royal
Bank of Scotland. It also placed Barclays Bank, BNP Paribas,
Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale on watch
negative.
* "Hopes are mounting ahead of the EU summit and it's hard
to be more bullish ahead of that event. It seems though that
many market players are positioning for a positive surprise,"
said a Tokyo-based trader for a European bank adding he sees
yields edging back up towards 2.5 percent levels.
* Ten-year notes were unchanged, yielding 2.182 percent
-- not far from a six-week high of 2.2710 percent
marked at one point on Wednesday.
* Support for 10-year Treasuries lies at roughly 2.3
percent, a level that was unsuccessfully tested several times in
late August to early September. In addition, the 38.2 percent
retracement of a July to September rally in 10-year notes lies
near 2.266 percent.
* A G20 preparatory meeting on Friday and Saturday is not
expected to announce market-moving statements.
The EU Summit will be on Oct. 23/24, ahead of a G20 meeting on
Nov. 3.
* On Thursday an auction of $13 billion in U.S. 30-year
bonds attracted strong interest, with a record low yield of
3.120 percent compared with market forecasts of 3.157 percent.
That propelled 30-year bond prices even higher and pushed yields
to session lows.
* In Asia, 30-year bond prices were also little
changed from U.S. levels, yielding 3.15 percent, down four basis
points from 3.19 percent at Wednesday's close.
* Foreign central banks' holdings of U.S. marketable
securities at the Federal Reserve fell sharply in the latest
week, data from the U.S. central bank showed on
Thursday.
* The Fed said its holdings of U.S. securities kept for
overseas central banks fell $16.4 billion in the week ended
October 12 to stand at $3.402 trillion. The breakdown of custody
holdings showed overseas central banks' holdings of Treasury
debt fell by $17.8 billion to stand at $2.679 trillion.
(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)