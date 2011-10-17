SINGAPORE Oct 17 U.S. 10-year Treasuries
slipped in Asia on Monday as equities rose on hopes that
European policymakers will come up with conmvincing measures
soon to ease the euro zone's debt crisis and recapitalise the
region's banks.
* The 10-year note dipped around 4/32 in price to yield
2.266 percent , up roughly 2 basis points from late
U.S. trade on Friday. In the stock market, U.S. S&P futures rose
0.5 percent SPc1 in early Monday trade in Asia, building on
gains made last week.
* The 10-year note is now hovering close to support that
comes in at around 2.266 percent, the 38.2 percent retracement
of a July to September rally in 10-year notes. More support is
clustered near 2.3 percent to 2.31 percent, an area containing a
few daily highs hit in late August.
* However, such technical levels may not mean too much at
this point, when traders are focusing on the possibility that
the European banking sector's recent woes may be resolved, said
a trader for a U.S. brokerage house in Tokyo.
* "My general outlook on the market is that we're trending
towards higher yields, because basically the risk that there is
going to be some sort of liquidity crunch from the European
banking sector has somewhat attenuated," the trader said.
* The 10-year yield has climbed about 19 basis points after
the leaders of Germany and France pledged earlier in October to
unveil a comprehensive package for solving the euro zone's debt
crisis by the end of the month, including an agreement on how to
recapitalise banks.
* The onus is now on European policymakers to iron out
details at a European Union summit on Oct. 23.
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)