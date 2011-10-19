SINGAPORE Oct 19 The U.S. 10-year Treasury note
futures inched lower in Asia on Wednesday in light trade, as
investors awaited details on possible European measures to ease
the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.
* Ten-year note futures dipped 4/32 to 128-22.5/32 TYv1.
The 10-year note yield last stood at 2.166 percent ,
staying above the previous day's intraday low of 2.077 percent,
which was the lowest since Oct. 7.
* "Volumes are probably the lowest they've been all week,"
said a trader for a U.S. brokerage in Tokyo. "I'm struggling to
see any flow at the moment," he added.
Investors are probably sticking to the sidelines, awaiting
further details on possible steps to contain the euro zone's
debt crisis, the trader said.
* Britain's Guardian newspaper reported on Tuesday that
France and Germany had agreed to boost a euro zone financial
rescue fund to two trillion euros.
Although a senior euro zone source told Reuters there had
been no mention of such a deal, the Guardian report gave a lift
to U.S. shares and dented safe haven Treasuries on Tuesday.
* German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that
European Union leaders would make an important step at their
Oct. 23 summit towards solving the debt crisis, but added that
more steps would be necessary.
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)