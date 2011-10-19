SINGAPORE Oct 19 The U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures inched lower in Asia on Wednesday in light trade, as investors awaited details on possible European measures to ease the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.

* Ten-year note futures dipped 4/32 to 128-22.5/32 TYv1. The 10-year note yield last stood at 2.166 percent , staying above the previous day's intraday low of 2.077 percent, which was the lowest since Oct. 7.

* "Volumes are probably the lowest they've been all week," said a trader for a U.S. brokerage in Tokyo. "I'm struggling to see any flow at the moment," he added.

Investors are probably sticking to the sidelines, awaiting further details on possible steps to contain the euro zone's debt crisis, the trader said.

* Britain's Guardian newspaper reported on Tuesday that France and Germany had agreed to boost a euro zone financial rescue fund to two trillion euros.

Although a senior euro zone source told Reuters there had been no mention of such a deal, the Guardian report gave a lift to U.S. shares and dented safe haven Treasuries on Tuesday.

* German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that European Union leaders would make an important step at their Oct. 23 summit towards solving the debt crisis, but added that more steps would be necessary. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)