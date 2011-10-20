TOKYO Oct 20 U.S. Treasuries firmed in Asia on Thursday on persistent worries about the euro zone's deepening debt crisis after France's president said talks on increasing a bailout fund have stalled ahead of a weekend European Union summit.

* The 10-year T-note yield dropped to 2.146 percent , compared to 2.157 percent in late U.S. trade on Wednesday.

* Treasuries rose modestly in U.S. trade on Wednesday as expectations dimmed that the EU summit on Sunday will produce a breakthrough in the euro zone's debt debacle.

* French President Nicholas Sarkozy said talks about increasing the region's bailout fund have stalled over methods of increasing it.

* "The situation appears to be heading in a very bad direction. The boat is starting to sink," said a trader at a Japanese bank, referring to the fact that credit spreads on France and the European financial stability facility bonds are widening.

* Still, hopes that deteriorating conditions in markets may help to goad policymakers to take bold steps kept players from extending safe-haven buying in Treasuries.

* "We think Europe will muddle through after all. If the crisis looks set to implode, there will be some measures to contain it," said a fund manager at a U.S. asset management firm. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)