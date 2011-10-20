TOKYO Oct 20 U.S. Treasuries firmed in Asia on
Thursday on persistent worries about the euro zone's deepening
debt crisis after France's president said talks on increasing a
bailout fund have stalled ahead of a weekend European Union
summit.
* The 10-year T-note yield dropped to 2.146 percent
, compared to 2.157 percent in late U.S. trade on
Wednesday.
* Treasuries rose modestly in U.S. trade on Wednesday as
expectations dimmed that the EU summit on Sunday will produce a
breakthrough in the euro zone's debt debacle.
* French President Nicholas Sarkozy said talks about
increasing the region's bailout fund have stalled over methods
of increasing it.
* "The situation appears to be heading in a very bad
direction. The boat is starting to sink," said a trader at a
Japanese bank, referring to the fact that credit spreads on
France and the European financial stability facility bonds are
widening.
* Still, hopes that deteriorating conditions in markets may
help to goad policymakers to take bold steps kept players from
extending safe-haven buying in Treasuries.
* "We think Europe will muddle through after all. If the
crisis looks set to implode, there will be some measures to
contain it," said a fund manager at a U.S. asset management
firm.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)