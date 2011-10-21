SINGAPORE Oct 21 The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield held steady on Friday, with the focus on whether European leaders will come up with convincing steps to ease the region's debt crisis at summit meetings to be held in the next few days.

* Ten-year notes rose 2/32 in price to yield 2.179 percent , little changed from late U.S. trade on Thursday, and near the middle of a 2.294 percent to 2.077 percent range seen so far this week.

* France and Germany said in a joint statement on Thursday that European leaders would discuss a global solution to the euro zone's debt crisis on Sunday but no decisions would be adopted before a second meeting to be held by Wednesday at the latest.

* The 10-year Treasury yield may head higher next week if euro zone leaders make some progress toward resolving the region's debt crisis, especially since there are some Treasury auctions coming up as well, said Shinichiro Kadota, non-yen fixed income strategist for Barclays Capital in Tokyo.

Kadota added that Barclays Capital's forecast was for the 10-year yield to head gradually higher towards about 2.75 percent by year-end, supported by recent signs of improvement in U.S. economic indicators.

* Factory activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region rebounded in October and the number of Americans claiming new jobless benefits fell last week, data released on Thursday showed, in fresh signs that the economy was likely to duck a new recession.

Optimism over the economy was tempered, however, by other data showing a drop in sales of previously owned homes and only a small rise in a gauge of future growth.

Still, a recent stream of data, including figures on retail sales and trade, suggest output sped up in the third quarter.

* Auctions of two-, five- and seven-year Treasury notes are due to be held next week. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)