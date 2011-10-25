TOKYO Oct 25 U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were
almost unchanged in Asia on Tuesday, with traders awaiting
European leaders' decision on a framework for containing the
euro zone's debt crisis at a summit meeting on Wednesday.
* Ten-year Treasuries nudged up 3/32 in price to yield 2.226
percent , recouping most losses from the U.S. session
when they fell 4/32 in price. Reflecting the market's
wait-and-see stance, the 10-year yield has hovered in a tight
range of 2.294 percent to 2.077 percent over the past week.
* Treasuries may face selling pressure if the EU decides on
Wednesday on the comprehensive plan to deal with its debt
crisis. European policymakers neared a deal over the weekend on
bank recapitalisation, and France and Germany appeared close to
agreement on how to use the European Financial Stability
Facility (EFSF) to stave off contagion in the bond market.
* A selloff, which some players said could see the 10-year
yield rise to around 2.6 percent by year-end, may prompt some
asset management firms to buy U.S. bonds more actively, traders
said.
* Indeed, bond fund Loomis Sayles said Treasuries remained
expensive and the company will probably avoid them for now.
* There had been concerns that the S&P downgrade in August
might roil Treasuries, but 10-year Treasuries ended up rallying
over the next couple of months, buoyed by worries that the U.S.
economy may be slipping into recession and as jitters over the
euro zone's debt crisis bolstered safe-haven demand for
Treasuries.
* The rise in prices and fall in U.S. yields was one of the
factors boosting the yen this year as yield spreads between
Japanese debt and their U.S. and core-European counterparts have
narrowed, making overseas bond investment less attractive to
Japanese investors.
* Indeed, Japanese life insurers have sounded cautious about
investing in foreign bonds. Sumitomo Life recently said foreign
debt has become unattractive after sharp drops in yields, while
Asahi Mutual Life Insurance said it plans to cut its investment
in foreign bonds in the six months to next March.
* The Treasury is set to sell $35 billion in two-year notes
on Tuesday at 1700 GMT, $35 billion in five-year notes on
Wednesday, and $29 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. All
the auctions settle on Oct. 31, along with last week's $7
billion sale of 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities
(TIPS).
(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski and Masayuki Kitano; Editing by
Chris Gallagher)