TOKYO Oct 25 U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were almost unchanged in Asia on Tuesday, with traders awaiting European leaders' decision on a framework for containing the euro zone's debt crisis at a summit meeting on Wednesday.

* Ten-year Treasuries nudged up 3/32 in price to yield 2.226 percent , recouping most losses from the U.S. session when they fell 4/32 in price. Reflecting the market's wait-and-see stance, the 10-year yield has hovered in a tight range of 2.294 percent to 2.077 percent over the past week.

* Treasuries may face selling pressure if the EU decides on Wednesday on the comprehensive plan to deal with its debt crisis. European policymakers neared a deal over the weekend on bank recapitalisation, and France and Germany appeared close to agreement on how to use the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) to stave off contagion in the bond market.

* A selloff, which some players said could see the 10-year yield rise to around 2.6 percent by year-end, may prompt some asset management firms to buy U.S. bonds more actively, traders said.

* Indeed, bond fund Loomis Sayles said Treasuries remained expensive and the company will probably avoid them for now.

* There had been concerns that the S&P downgrade in August might roil Treasuries, but 10-year Treasuries ended up rallying over the next couple of months, buoyed by worries that the U.S. economy may be slipping into recession and as jitters over the euro zone's debt crisis bolstered safe-haven demand for Treasuries.

* The rise in prices and fall in U.S. yields was one of the factors boosting the yen this year as yield spreads between Japanese debt and their U.S. and core-European counterparts have narrowed, making overseas bond investment less attractive to Japanese investors.

* Indeed, Japanese life insurers have sounded cautious about investing in foreign bonds. Sumitomo Life recently said foreign debt has become unattractive after sharp drops in yields, while Asahi Mutual Life Insurance said it plans to cut its investment in foreign bonds in the six months to next March.

* The Treasury is set to sell $35 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday at 1700 GMT, $35 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday, and $29 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. All the auctions settle on Oct. 31, along with last week's $7 billion sale of 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS). (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski and Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)