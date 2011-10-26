TOKYO Oct 26 U.S. Treasuries hardly budged in
Asia on Wednesday ahead of a European summit later in the day
after worries a comprehensive deal to resolve the euro zone's
debt crisis may not be reached boosted the market the day
before.
* The market's outlook in the near-term hinges on the
outcome of the summit, which many investors have been hoping
will come up with measures to strengthen a bailout fund and to
turn around Greece's finances.
* Ten-year T-notes were yielding 2.13 percent compared to
2.12 percent in late U.S. trade. The yield fell 12
basis points on Tuesday on signs of deep division among European
policymakers.
* While there appears to be broad consensus on the need for
around 110 billion euros ($150 billion) to be injected into the
European banking system to help it withstand a potential Greek
debt default and wider financial contagion, there is little
clarity on how to proceed with beefing up the bailout fund and
how large "haircuts" on Greek debt should be.
* Adding further to worries, the Italian government is
looking shaky, with a key coalition leader, Umberto Bossi,
saying he was pessimistic about the future of the government of
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi even after the coalition
reached an agreement on a reform deal.
* The market is also bracing for an auction of $35 billion
of five-year notes later in the day. Yields on five-year notes
on the "when-issued" market , considered a proxy
for where the high yield will come in at auction, were trading
near 1.03 percent on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)