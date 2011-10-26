TOKYO Oct 26 U.S. Treasuries hardly budged in Asia on Wednesday ahead of a European summit later in the day after worries a comprehensive deal to resolve the euro zone's debt crisis may not be reached boosted the market the day before.

* The market's outlook in the near-term hinges on the outcome of the summit, which many investors have been hoping will come up with measures to strengthen a bailout fund and to turn around Greece's finances.

* Ten-year T-notes were yielding 2.13 percent compared to 2.12 percent in late U.S. trade. The yield fell 12 basis points on Tuesday on signs of deep division among European policymakers.

* While there appears to be broad consensus on the need for around 110 billion euros ($150 billion) to be injected into the European banking system to help it withstand a potential Greek debt default and wider financial contagion, there is little clarity on how to proceed with beefing up the bailout fund and how large "haircuts" on Greek debt should be.

* Adding further to worries, the Italian government is looking shaky, with a key coalition leader, Umberto Bossi, saying he was pessimistic about the future of the government of Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi even after the coalition reached an agreement on a reform deal.

* The market is also bracing for an auction of $35 billion of five-year notes later in the day. Yields on five-year notes on the "when-issued" market , considered a proxy for where the high yield will come in at auction, were trading near 1.03 percent on Tuesday. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)