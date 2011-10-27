SINGAPORE Oct 27 US 10-year Treasuries dipped on Thursday after euro zone leaders clinched a deal with private bondholders for a 50 percent writedown of their Greek bond holdings as part of a plan to contain the region's debt crisis.

* The news triggered selling of safe haven Treasuries, with 10-year notes slipping about 4/32 in price to yield 2.223 percent , up around 1 basis point from late U.S. trade on Wednesday.

The 10-year yield, however, is still trading within a range that has held since the start of last week, of 2.294 percent to 2.077 percent.

* A trader for a U.S. brokerage in Tokyo said the agreement on a haircut for Greek debt weighed on Treasuries, but added that his main focus now is on any additional details about plans to recapitalise euro zone banks.

In the near-term, 10-year notes could take cues from U.S. third-quarter gross domestic product data due later on Thursday as well as any fresh developments in the euro zone, the trader said, adding that 10-year Treasuries were likely to attract buyers if the yield rises to around 2.3 percent.

* Euro zone leaders struck a deal with private banks and insurers on Thursday for them to accept a 50 percent loss on holdings of Greek government bonds as part of a plan to lower Greece's debt burden.

Euro zone leaders also agreed to scale up the European Financial Stability Facility, their 440 billion euro ($600 billion) bailout fund.

* The U.S. Treasury is due to auction $29 billion of seven-year notes later on Thursday. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Richard Borsuk)