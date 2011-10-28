SINGAPORE Oct 28 US 10-year Treasuries edged
higher in Asia on Friday, getting some respite after a sharp
selloff the previous day, with the potential for month-end
portfolio tweaking by investors seen likely to offer some
support in the near term.
* Ten-year notes rose 6/32 in price to yield around 2.364
percent, down 4 basis points from late U.S. trade on Thursday.
The 10-year yield had climbed to as high as 2.407 percent on
Thursday, its highest since early August, as a long-awaited plan
to contain Europe's debt crisis caused investors to spurn
safe-haven U.S. government debt.
* Treasuries may find some support over the next couple of
days due to the potential for month-end rebalancing flows from
asset managers, said a trader for a U.S. brokerage house in
Tokyo, adding that 10-year notes may find support at levels near
2.41 percent.
But overall, investors seem wary of trying to buy Treasuries
on dips at this point, he said.
"I think there's still a lot of uncertainty, especially
ahead of next week's G20 (summit)," the trader said, adding that
more details on the euro zone's efforts to contain the region's
debt crisis may emerge in the near term.
* One possible support for the 10-year note lies near 2.448
percent, which roughly coincides with the 10-year yield's
100-day moving average and the 50 percent retracement of a July
to September rally in 10-year Treasuries.
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)