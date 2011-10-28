SINGAPORE Oct 28 US 10-year Treasuries edged higher in Asia on Friday, getting some respite after a sharp selloff the previous day, with the potential for month-end portfolio tweaking by investors seen likely to offer some support in the near term.

* Ten-year notes rose 6/32 in price to yield around 2.364 percent, down 4 basis points from late U.S. trade on Thursday.

The 10-year yield had climbed to as high as 2.407 percent on Thursday, its highest since early August, as a long-awaited plan to contain Europe's debt crisis caused investors to spurn safe-haven U.S. government debt.

* Treasuries may find some support over the next couple of days due to the potential for month-end rebalancing flows from asset managers, said a trader for a U.S. brokerage house in Tokyo, adding that 10-year notes may find support at levels near 2.41 percent.

But overall, investors seem wary of trying to buy Treasuries on dips at this point, he said.

"I think there's still a lot of uncertainty, especially ahead of next week's G20 (summit)," the trader said, adding that more details on the euro zone's efforts to contain the region's debt crisis may emerge in the near term.

* One possible support for the 10-year note lies near 2.448 percent, which roughly coincides with the 10-year yield's 100-day moving average and the 50 percent retracement of a July to September rally in 10-year Treasuries. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)