SINGAPORE Nov 14 U.S. 10-year Treasury
notes fell in Asia on Monday suggesting market confidence may be
returning after Italy's new leadership was charged with
implementing economic reform measures to end a crisis that has
endangered the euro zone.
* Ten-year Treasuries fell around 20/32 in price to yield
2.129 percent as trade resumed after the U.S. bond
market was closed on Friday for a holiday. The 10-year yield
rose around 7 basis points from late U.S. trade on Thursday.
* Italy's president asked former European Commissioner Mario
Monti on Sunday to form a government after a frenetic weekend
during which parliament passed economic reforms and Prime
Minister Silvio Berlusconi stepped down.
* "I get the sense that focus on Europe as a market theme
has eased a bit," said Yoshio Takahashi, fixed income strategist
for Barclays Capital in Tokyo.
A 3 billion euro auction of five-year Italian government
bonds later on Monday is unlikely to be shunned by investors,
Takahashi said, adding that a rise in Italian bond yields over
the past month should help attract some demand.
"I don't think investors will all stay away at the current
yield levels," he said, adding that the market's focus may now
turn to fiscal policy negotiations in the United States.
The U.S. congressional "super committee" is at a difficult
point in negotiations on a deficit-reduction deal. The special
congressional committee, tasked with finding at least $1.2
trillion in federal budget savings over 10 years, faces a Nov.
23 deadline.
"With the Nov. 23 time limit approaching, the market might
react if there are any negative headlines," Takahashi said.
However, whether any news that heightens market concerns
about U.S. fiscal policy will spur selling of Treasuries is
unclear, Takahashi said, adding that Treasuries could be
supported if such news prompts investors to pare back
risk-taking.
* The "super committee" of six Democrats and six
Republicans is struggling to meet the deadline that is less than
two weeks away. Once a deal is reached, Congress will have until
Dec. 23 to vote on the committee's recommendations.
If either deadline goes unmet, automatic spending cuts would
be triggered on domestic and military programs, beginning in
2013, as part of a law enacted in August.
