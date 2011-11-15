TOKYO Nov 15 U.S. Treasuries were
supported in Asian trade on Tuesday, extending their rally from
the previous day as the change in government in Italy failed to
reduce the country's borrowing costs.
* The 10-year U.S. bond yield dipped to 2.05 percent
from around 2.06 percent in late U.S. trade as
Italian bond yields rose again on Monday after yields at a 3
billion euro five-year Italian bond sale hit euro-era highs of
6.29 percent.
* Though demand was enough to see the deal price below
levels seen in the secondary market in early trading, investors
remained jittery over whether Prime Minister designate Mario
Monti can pull together reforms to win back investor confidence.
* Nervous investors also moved into U.S. bonds as a report
showed industrial production in the euro zone fell in September,
the most since early 2009, underscoring fears the euro zone is
slipping into a recession.
* The euro zone GDP flash estimate for July-September could
exacerbate worries on the euro zone's dilemma of fiscal
tightening hurting growth, if the data comes below market
expectations for 0.2 percent growth from the previous quarter.
* The euro zone GDP will be followed by important U.S. data
later in the day. Traders will be looking to whether October
retail sales numbers maintain recent firmness in U.S.
indicators. Economists polled by Reuters estimated that retail
sales rose 0.3 percent last month, slowing from a 1.1 percent
increase in September.
* Another set of data that will attract attention is the
producer prices index. Economists polled by Reuters expect
overall prices to have fallen 0.1 percent in October after a 0.8
percent jump in September.
The core index, with food and energy items excluded, is
seen rising 0.1 percent from the previous month.
* U.S. Treasury investors will also hear from several
Federal Reserve officials, including Chicago Fed President
Charles Evans, the only FOMC voting member who voted for more
monetary accommodation at the last policy meeting earlier this
month.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)