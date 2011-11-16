SINGAPORE Nov 16 U.S. 10-year Treasury
notes rose on Wednesday after French bond yields surged the
previous day, heightening worries that the euro zone's debt
crisis was spreading to top-rated members in the region.
* Ten-year Treasuries rose 9/32 in price to yield roughly
2.017 percent, down 3 basis points from late U.S.
trade on Tuesday.
* The 10-year yield has dropped about 12 basis points from
this week's high, but is still hovering within this month's
range of roughly between 2.15 percent to 1.95 percent.
* Stress on the euro zone periphery infiltrated the region's
core on Tuesday, with yield spreads of French, Austrian and
Belgian 10-year bonds over German Bunds hitting euro-era highs.
* The widening in yield spreads "is definitely on the back
of people's minds", said a trader for a U.S. brokerage in Tokyo,
adding that a drop in U.S. equity futures and Asian shares were
also supporting Treasuries.
* In the stock market, U.S. S&P futures fell 0.8 percent
and MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan shed 1.4 percent.
* One factor that has helped limit gains in Treasuries in
recent sessions, however, is data suggesting the U.S. economy
was gaining traction after stumbling in the first half of the
year.
* Data on Tuesday suggested the U.S. economy maintained
momentum into the fourth quarter, with retail sales increasing
more than expected in October and a gauge of manufacturing in
New York state rising in November for the first time since May.
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kavita Chandran)