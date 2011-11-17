TOKYO Nov 17 U.S. 10-year Treasury notes edged down on Thursday as investors looked beyond persistent fears about Europe's debt problems to U.S. data later in the session that could show the U.S. economy is weathering Europe's debt storm.

* Ten-year Treasuries fell 2.5/32 in price to yield roughly 2.01 percent, up 1 basis point from late U.S. trade on Wednesday.

* But the European debt crisis remained in focus as investors awaited the reaction of German financial markets to a move by Moody's to cut ratings of 12 German public-sector banks, believing they would be less likely to receive federal government support if they needed it.

* U.S. housing starts, jobless claims and regional manufacturing data are due to be released later on Thursday.

* "The data could affect the market later on Thursday if there are downside surprises," said a dealer at a Japanese bank, as market participants were apparently not positioning for this.

* U.S. stock futures edged up, with S&P e-mini futures <0#ES:> up 5 points at 1,236. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Michael Watson)