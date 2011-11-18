TOKYO Nov 18 Ten-year Treasury notes
edged down on Friday after U.S. data suggested the economy may
be in better shape than some had thought, but fears of a
European credit crunch supported the downside and kept yields in
check.
* Ten-year Treasuries fell 2/32 in price to yield roughly
1.97 percent, up half a basis point from late U.S.
trade on Thursday.
* "The technical situation is outstanding," said a trader at
a European bank in Tokyo. "People are not fully long in the
Treasury market right now, and are waiting to buy on dips."
* Despite signs that the U.S. economy is gaining some
traction, he said the ongoing debt crisis in Europe is raising
fears of year-end funding pressures, which will support U.S.
note prices in the coming weeks.
* Spain had to pay the highest borrowing costs since 1997 in
a 10-year note auction on Thursday, with yields of nearly 7
percent, while France also had to pay a much higher rate to sell
new intermediate-dated debt.
* In a sign that global funding strains may spread to Asia,
benchmark three-month euroyen interest rates futures
fell to an eight-month low on Friday on concerns that tightness
in dollar money markets may prompt non-Japanese banks to raise
yen at a higher rate.
* U.S. debt prices eased on Thursday after lower U.S. weekly
jobless claims data suggested the economy may be in better shape
than some had thought.
* U.S. housing starts fell less than expected in October.
* Long-dated U.S. government bonds rose on Thursday, on the
view that fiscal restraint from possible automatic U.S. budget
cuts would hurt long-term economic growth and keep inflation
low, as a 12-member bipartisan "super committee" attempted to
reach a deal on producing at least $1.2 trillion in budget
savings over 10 years.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)