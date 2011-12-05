TOKYO Dec 5 U.S. 10-year Treasury notes
dipped in Asia on Monday on cautious hopes about the euro zone
after Italy announced a new austerity plan, although traders
remained nervous ahead of the European Union meeting late this
week.
* Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti on Sunday unveiled a 30
billion euro ($40.3 billion) package, raising taxes and
increasing the pension age in a drive to shore up Italy's
strained finances, prompting short-covering in the euro.
* Ten-year Treasuries dipped 8/32 in price to yield 2.064
percent.
* "Another supporting factor is Friday's strong U.S. jobs
figures and the string of other solid economic data confirming
that so far the negative impact from the euro zone crisis on the
U.S. economy has been limited," said Hiroki Shimazu, senior
market economist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
* "That said, we have too many uncertainties looming to be
overly optimistic. Everything hinges on what EU leaders do this
week."
* French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel are meeting later in the day to see whether they
can overcome remaining differences in order to fine-tune
proposals they want to present to EU leaders in Brussels on
Thursday on the eve of the summit.
* Markets are hopeful the EU will have taken a step towards
fiscal union by Friday, agreeing on a treaty change to anchor
coercive budget discipline for the 17-nation currency
area.
* Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans
speaks on the outlook and dual mandate before the Ball State
University Center for Business and Economic Research Annual
Outlook Luncheon, Muncie, Indiana, 1710 GMT.
(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)