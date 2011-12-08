SINGAPORE Dec 8 The U.S. 10-year Treasury
yield was little changed in Asia on Thursday with market players
waiting to see whether euro zone leaders will come up with
convincing steps to contain the region's debt crisis at a Friday
summit.
* Ten-year notes dipped around 2/32 in price to yield 2.042
percent, little changed from late U.S. trade on
Wednesday.
* European Union leaders will meet for an informal working
dinner on Thursday, ahead of their summit meeting on Friday.
* Hopes that the summit would lead to a turning point in the
euro zone's debt crisis have taken a hit after a senior German
official gave a downbeat assessment of prospects for an
agreement, in an apparent effort to jolt partners into accepting
Berlin's terms.
* Another focal point is the European Central Bank's policy
decision on Thursday. The ECB is seen likely to cut interest
rates by 25 basis points to 1.0 percent, and traders are also
looking for hints on whether the central bank is ready to step
up its government bond buying programme to stem turmoil in euro
zone bond markets.
* Overall, euro zone officials seem to be heading in the
right direction in their push to contain the region's debt
crisis and if this is confirmed at the summit, Treasuries may
face selling pressure in the near term, said Shinichiro Kadota,
non-yen fixed income strategist for Barclays Capital in Tokyo.
On the other hand, one possible source of support is
uncertainty over the fate of a number of U.S. fiscal measures
that are due to expire in December.
Treasuries may find support if measures such as jobless
benefits are not extended, Kadota said.
"That would pose downside risks to the growth outlook for
next year," he said.
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)