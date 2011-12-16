SINGAPORE Dec 16 The U.S. 10-year
Treasury yield inched lower in Asia on Friday, edging back in
the direction of a two-month low hit the previous day, and
concerns about the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis was
expected to provide support for safe haven treasuries.
* Ten-year Treasuries edged up 3/32 in price to yield 1.901
percent , down roughly 1 basis point
from late U.S. trade on Thursday.
* The 10-year yield had dipped to around 1.86 percent at one
point on Thursday, its lowest level in more than two months. It
later clawed away from that trough as Treasuries retreated on
data suggesting the U.S. economy was picking up some steam.
* The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits fell to a 3-1/2-year low last week and factory activity
in parts of the Northeast gained speed in December, data showed
on Thursday.
* "U.S. macro economic indicators have been pretty
good...but given the problems in Europe it looks like a
full-fledged rise in yields will be difficult," said a director
for a Japanese brokerage house in Tokyo.
* Treasuries have been rallying recently, supported by
nervousness over the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis, and as
investors move to bolster balance sheets by buying low-risk
assets heading into year end.
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kavita Chandran)