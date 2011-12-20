TOKYO Dec 20The yield on U.S. 10-year
Treasury notes climbed from its lowest level in nearly three
months, as wary investors tiptoed back into riskier assets and
awaited the sale of 5-year notes after two-year notes sale saw
tepid demand.
* Ten-year Treasuries edged down 4/32 in price to yield
1.8267 percent. On Monday, the yield hit 1.798
percent, marking its lowest level since Oct.4.
* Analysts said that the yield's breach of technical
resistance at 1.83 percent may clear the way for a challenge of
a more than 70-year low of 1.67 percent set in September.
* Treasuries have rallied recently, supported by nervousness
over the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis, and as investors
move to bolster balance sheets by buying low-risk assets heading
into year-end.
* Traders said Treasuries are expected to continue to
attract demand after European finance ministers failed on Monday
to boost resources at the International Monetary Fund by a
targeted 200 billion euros, agreeing to a boost of 150 billion
euros, leaving doubts about whether the scheme would
work.
* U.S. Treasuries are expected to shine even brighter in the
first quarter of 2012, with the pressure on the euro zone bond
market expected to rise. In the 17-nation area some 230 billion
euros of bank bonds, up to 300 billion in government bonds, and
more than 200 billion euros in collateralised debt are all
maturing in that quarter.
* The yield on 30-year bonds also recovered,
coming off a 2-1/2 month low and climbing back above the crucial
2.8 percent mark to last stand at 2.8054 percent.
* Traders said that the lack of strong demand for the
two-year notes on Monday may spill over to the sale of $35
billion in five-year notes due at 1800 GMT on Tuesday. The
government will also sell $29 billion in seven-year debt on
Wednesday.
* Treasury Department also holds a weekly sale of 4-week
bills at 1630 GMT.
(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)