TOKYO Dec 28 The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries eased on Wednesday in thin Asian trade during the final week of the year, as concerns about Italy's upcoming debt auction kept safe-haven demand steady.

* The 10-year Treasury yield last stood at 1.996 percent , edging down from 2.02 percent in late U.S. trade on Tuesday.

* Thirty-year Treasury yields also inched down to 3.02 percent from 3.04 percent late on Tuesday.

* Italy will sell 3- and 10-year bonds on Thursday , and a disappointing auction would support Treasuries and pressure yields. The auction will give investors an opportunity to assess demand after the European Central Bank's first-ever three-year loan tender, a liquidity operation aimed at bolstering euro zone lenders' finances.

* "There isn't much news to trade on, during this holiday-shortened week, so if Italy's auction is disappointing, it might be a bigger factor than it normally would be, and might increase the safe-haven bid," said a trader at a Japanese brokerage.

* On Tuesday, market reaction was muted to data showing U.S. consumer confidence rose more than expected in December to an eight-month high, with Americans more upbeat about the labour market and their financial situation.

* Next week will bring the Institute for Supply Management's surveys on factory activity and the services sector, and the Labor Department's key report on nonfarm payrolls. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)