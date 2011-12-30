SINGAPORE Dec 30 The U.S. 10-year
Treasury yield inched up in Asia on Friday but was on track for
its biggest annual drop since 2008, underscoring how the euro
zone's debt crisis has stoked safe haven demand for U.S. debt.
* U.S. 10-year Treasuries dipped around 3/32 in price to
yield 1.911 percent, rising around 1 basis point
from late U.S. trade on Thursday and staying within this month's
range of 1.798 percent to 2.167 percent.
* Investor jitters over the euro zone's sovereign debt
crisis have kept Treasuries on firm footing this month, even as
some U.S. indicators suggested that the economy's recovery was
picking up steam.
* For the year, the 10-year Treasury yield has fallen
roughly 138 basis points, on track for its biggest annual
decline since the global financial crisis in 2008, when the
10-year yield slid by around 181 basis points.
The 10-years have returned some 17 percent this year as
investors fled riskier assets.
* Ten-year Treasuries may come under pressure in the first
half of 2012 due to the potential for the unwinding of safe
haven buying, and as U.S. employment conditions and consumption
are likely to show some firmness in the January-March quarter,
said Makoto Noji, senior bond and currency strategist for SMBC
Nikko Securities in Tokyo.
"It seems a bit strange that the (10-year) yield is below 2
percent even though U.S. equities have shown some resilience,
and I get the sense that money inflows to Treasuries may have
been a bit excessive," Noji said.
"I think the odds are tilted toward a rise in the yield at
the outset, in the wake of this temporary bout of excessive
buying," he added.
Ten-year Treasuries have stayed firm in December even though
the U.S. S&P 500 stock index has managed to rise 1.3 percent
so far this month.
Over the course of 2012, however, the 10-year Treasury yield
will probably not rise too sharply, since the Federal Reserve is
unlikely to raise interest rates very soon, Noji said.
If the U.S. two-year yield stays roughly around 0.25
percent, the 10-year Treasury yield is likely to trade in a
range of around 1.85 percent to 2.55 percent in 2012, he said.
The Fed has said that it anticipates that economic
conditions are likely to warrant exceptionally low interest
rates at least through mid-2013, and market players expect the
Fed to keep interest rates near zero at least until then.
