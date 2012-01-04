TOKYO Jan 4 The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries inched down slightly on Wednesday in thin trade but was underpinned by expectations that U.S employment data later in the week will show further improvement.

* The 10-year Treasury yield last stood at 1.95 percent , edging down slightly from 1.96 percent in late U.S. trade on Tuesday.

* Thirty-year Treasury yields were steady at 2.98 percent.

* "There was some dip-buying earlier, some 7-year buyers, but we haven't seen much so far," said a trader at a European bank in Tokyo, adding that investors were waiting for the U.S. non-farm payrolls numbers on Friday.

* The median forecast for the nonfarm payroll report of analysts polled by Reuters is that the U.S. economy added 150,000 jobs in December, up from 120,000 in November. That would put December's job growth at its strongest level in three months and provide further evidence of economic improvement in the fourth quarter.

* But economists also cautioned that an improving employment climate likely prompted some unemployed workers to renew their job searches, which could push up the headline unemployment rate from a 2-1/2-year low of 8.6 percent. 

* On Tuesday, data showed U.S. manufacturing grew at its fastest pace in six months in December, and U.S. construction rose to a near 1-1/2 year high in November. The upbeat data buoyed stocks and pressured prices of Treasuries.

* The minutes from the Federal Reserve's Dec. 13 meeting also contained some bad news for bond prices, as they showed the central bank would release the federal funds rate assumptions behind its economic forecasts as well as forecasts on the first rate hike. If the latter reveal the Fed will keep rates on hold for longer than markets have already priced in, the revelation would add to pressure on longer-term rates. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)