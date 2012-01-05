TOKYO Jan 5 U.S. Treasuries were
supported in Asia on Thursday as market players braced for
French bond auctions later in the day to gauge investors'
appetite for European sovereign debt.
* The 10-year note yield stood at 1.97 percent,
down slightly from 1.98 percent in late U.S. trade. It briefly
rose above 2.0 percent on Wednesday following upbeat factory
orders data.
* Still, overriding concerns about the European debt crisis
maintained the safe haven allure of U.S. bonds, as investors
look to upcoming bond auctions in Europe.
* France offers long-dated bonds on Thursday as investors
fret about a possible credit downgrade of the euro zone's
second-biggest economy. Debt auctions in Italy and Spain will
follow next week.
* "There aren't many investors who can take risks now. There
will be strong demand for 10-year Treasuries at a yield of
around 2.1 percent," said a trader at a Japanese bank.
* The yield curve has steepened this week as market players
prepare for the auctions of 10- and 30-year U.S. Treasuries next
week.
* The yield spread between two- and 30-year bonds stood at
276.5 basis points, near a three-week high of 277 basis points
set on Wednesday.
* More investors reduced U.S. Treasuries in their
portfolios in the latest week as some optimism about a
strengthening U.S. economy curbed the appetite for low-risk
government debt, according to a survey released on Wednesday.
* The share of investors who said on Tuesday they were
short, or owned fewer Treasuries than their portfolio
benchmarks, rose to 23 percent from 15 percent the previous
week, the highest level of short positions since early August,
J.P. Morgan Securities said in its weekly Treasury client
survey.
* Investors are also looking ahead to the ADP National
Employment Report on Thursday, as a precursor to Friday's
payrolls data.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Michael Watson)