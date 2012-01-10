SINGAPORE Jan 10 U.S. 10-year Treasury
notes edged lower in Asia on Tuesday, but their downside was
seen likely to be limited due to ongoing worries over the euro
zone's sovereign debt crisis.
* Ten-year Treasuries fell around 6/32 in price to yield
1.979 percent, up around 2 basis points from late
U.S. trade on Monday, but still within its 1.798 percent to
2.056 percent range seen over the past three weeks.
* While some market players have probably gone short
Treasuries recently due to an improvement in U.S. economic data,
flight-to-safety buying of Treasuries has also been strong, said
a trader for a European brokerage house in Tokyo, adding that
such safe haven demand has supported Treasuries.
* The U.S. Treasury Department will sell $32 billion in
three-year notes on Tuesday. With the Federal
Reserve having anchored short-term rates with a pledge to keep
them near zero at least through the middle of 2013, the market
is seen as unlikely to have much trouble absorbing the fresh
supply.
After that, the Treasury will sell 10-year notes on
Wednesday and 30-year bonds on Thursday.
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Richard Borsuk)