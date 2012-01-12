SINGAPORE Jan 12 U.S. 10-year Treasuries dipped on Thursday but clung to most of the previous day's gains, with investor jitters over the euro zone's debt crisis seen likely to support safe haven demand for U.S. debt.

* Ten-year Treasuries eased about 1/32 in price to yield 1.911 percent, up around 1 basis point from late U.S. trade on Wednesday, but still not far from a one-week low around 1.899 percent hit at one point on Wednesday.

* Ten-year Treasuries have held their ground this month, with rises in their yield limited even as economic data showed a pick-up in U.S. manufacturing and accelerating job growth, and U.S. equities touched a five-month high.

* "It's a bit of a conundrum. With the way economic data has been improving, you would think that Treasuries would have sold off a little more," said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) in Singapore.

With the euro zone's debt crisis dragging on, Treasuries might stay firm for a while, he said.

Still, signs of some recent easing in dollar funding strains could be a harbinger of an eventual investor shift out of Treasuries into riskier assets, Okagawa said.

"My sense is that we might see a risk-on move take off at some point."

The implied cost of dollar funding via euro/dollar three-month cross currency basis swaps has eased compared to extreme levels seen in late November, having declined over the past month and a half.

Recent moves in U.S. two-year swap spreads also point to some alleviation in financial market stress, with the spread's mid-point having touched a two-month low of 37.5 basis points this week.

* The U.S. Treasury will sell 30-year bonds in an auction later on Thursday. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)