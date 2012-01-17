TOKYO Jan 17 U.S. Treasuries were
pressured, bolstering yields, as better-than-expected Chinese
data in Asia trade on Tuesday gave equities markets a lift and
pushed fears about the euro zone debt crisis out of the
spotlight for now.
* The 10-year Treasury yield was at 1.88 percent
, edging up from 1.87 percent in late North American
trade on Friday. The U.S. debt market was closed on Monday for a
federal holiday honouring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
* The 30-year Treasury yield was at 2.92
percent, slightly up from 2.91 percent in late North American
trade on Friday.
* China's economy grew at its weakest pace in 2-1/2 years in
the fourth quarter as gross domestic product slowed to an annual
rate of 8.9 percent, but the reading came in above market
expectations for growth of 8.7 percent.
* "Today is a sneaky risk-on day," said a trader at a
European bank. "But Asian traders aren't fully convinced, until
it's verified later" by evidence of improved risk appetite in
North America, he added.
* Treasuries rallied on Friday on safe-haven buying after
warnings that Standard & Poor's would downgrade euro-zone
sovereign debt ratings, a move that happened late Friday. On
Monday, S&P also cut its credit rating of the European Financial
Stability Facility, the euro zone's rescue fund, by one notch to
AA+.
* In focus in Europe this week are talks between Greece and
its private sector creditors on a debt swap deal, which broke
down last week but were expected to resume on Wednesday. Some
14.5 billion euros of bond redemptions fall due in late March.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)