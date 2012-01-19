TOKYO Jan 19 U.S. 10-year Treasuries were
little changed in Asia on Thursday and were seen likely to find
support on dips, with the focus turning to auctions of medium-
and long-term bonds in France and Spain.
* Ten-year Treasury notes were little changed in price to
yield 1.891 percent, barely changed from late U.S.
trade on Wednesday and hovering near the lower end of the range
since late December of 1.836-2.056 percent.
* Bond sales by Spain and France on Thursday will also test
market sentiment. So far, debt sales in the euro zone have gone
without a major hitch in the wake of Standard & Poor's mass
downgrade of euro zone sovereign debt last Friday.
* Portugal managed to sell all of its planned issuance of
2.5 billion euros ($3.20 billion) of treasury bills on
Wednesday, while Germany's auction of two-year bonds drew strong
demand.
* One risk to continued euro gains is Greece's need to reach
a bond swap deal with its creditors to avoid the prospect of
default when 14.5 billion euros of bond redemptions come due in
March.
* Treasury Department announces weekly 3- and 6-month bill
sale offerings and announces 2-, 5- and 7-year notes sales at
1600 GMT. It also sells 10-year TIPS at 1800 GMT.
($1 = 0.7802 euros)
(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Michael Watson)