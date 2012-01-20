TOKYO Jan 20 U.S. 10-year Treasuries were little changed in Asia on Friday, taking a breather after a slide sparked by successful debt auctions in France and Spain.

* Ten-year Treasury notes yielded 1.989 percent, barely changed from late U.S. trade on Thursday and slowly nearing the upper-end of a 1.836-2.056 percent range seen since December.

* Greece's negotiations with creditors on a debt swap remain a major worry, but any positive news there could see investors continue to cut bearish bets further and the yield pop above 2 percent for the first time since Jan 10, analysts said.

* Spain passed its biggest test of market sentiment on Thursday, selling more longer-term debt than hoped. France's debt auction also drew strong demand, signalling that markets have largely shrugged off last week's salvo of euro zone rating downgrades from Standard & Poor's.

* But with the Greek debt swap talks yet to be resolved, traders are still fretting about the risk of a disorderly default by the country, which faces bond redemptions in March.

* Outside Europe, markets are increasingly looking towards next week's Federal Reserve meeting where the U.S. central bank will begin publishing interest rate forecasts for individual central bank officials.

* The Treasury will next week sell $99 billion in new two-year, five-year and seven-year notes. (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Joseph Radford)