TOKYO, March 22 U.S. Treasuries edged higher in
Asia on Thursday, bolstered by continued bargain hunting after
last week's sharp drop on an improving U.S. economy, and as
bearish Chinese manufacturing figures underpinned demand for
safe-haven fixed income assets.
* The yield on 10-year Treasury notes fell to
2.28 percent from 2.30 percent in late U.S. trading on
Wednesday.
But it has remained above its 200-day moving average, now at
2.22 percent, since breaking above it last week, when it added
more than 25 basis points. Whenever a break of a key technical
level is sustained, this could signal a new trend, some
technical analysts say.
* The yield on 30-year Treasury notes slipped to
3.37 percent from 3.39 percent in late U.S. trading, nosing
underneath its 200-day moving average which it has been
straddling, which now stands at 3.38 percent.
* China's manufacturing sector activity shrank in March for
a fifth successive month, the HSBC flash purchasing managers
index showed, with the overall rate of contraction accelerating
and new orders sinking to a four-month low.
* "The China data wasn't good news, but it wasn't completely
unexpected because global economic indicators have been uneven.
The important question is the strength of the U.S. economic
recovery, and how long the Fed will keep its easy policy," said
a market participant at a Japanese trust bank.
* Adding fuel to the overnight bargain-hunting rise, U.S.
home sales data disappointed on Wednesday.
The National Association of Realtors said existing home
sales slipped 0.9 percent to an annual rate of 4.59 million
units in February, confounding economists' consensus expectation
that sales would rise to a 4.62 million-unit sales pace last
month.
* The Federal Reserve on Wednesday bought $4.025 billion of
Treasuries maturing April 2018 through February 2020 as part of
its "Operation Twist" stimulus program.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite)