TOKYO, March 23 U.S. Treasuries barely moved in Asia on Friday, but maintained momentum after three straight days of gains as soft data on manufacturing in Europe and China sapped investors' risk appetite.

* The 10-year notes were traded at an yield of 2.294 percent , up slightly from 2.28 percent in late U.S. trade on Thursday, but still about 10 basis points below the 4 1/2-month high near 2.40 percent hit earlier this week.

* The catalyst for the latest drop in yields was the HSBC flash purchasing managers index, which showed China's manufacturing sector activity contracted in March for a fifth successive month.

* Buying was also driven by higher German and UK government bonds following data showing the euro-zone economy shrank more than expected in March, hit by a sharp fall in French and German factory activity.

* Some market players think the selloff that hit the market earlier this month on signs of strong U.S. recovery may have run its course for now, given the Fed's staunch commitment to easy policy.

* "The Fed may not take additional easing steps but it's hard to see it raising rates any time soon. So rise in yields, particular at the short end of the curve, may be coming near limit," said Tomoaki Shishido, fixed income analyst at Nomura Securities.

* The policy-sensitive two-year note yield stood at 0.368 percent, off a 7-month high of 0.414 percent hit last week.

* The market showed no reaction to comments from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard that the Fed will probably need to raise interest rates in late 2013 rather than waiting until 2014 as the central bank's policy-setting committee has said it would.

* Bullard does not have a vote on the Federal Open Market Committee this year and market players also say that it is Chairman Ben Bernanke's stance that matters the most for the Fed's policy outlook.

* Bernanke has focused on a source of economic weakness, saying spending is still too weak to ensure a healthy pace of recovery. (Reporting by)