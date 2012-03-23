TOKYO, March 23 U.S. Treasuries barely moved in
Asia on Friday, but maintained momentum after three straight
days of gains as soft data on manufacturing in Europe and China
sapped investors' risk appetite.
* The 10-year notes were traded at an yield of 2.294 percent
, up slightly from 2.28 percent in late U.S. trade on
Thursday, but still about 10 basis points below the 4 1/2-month
high near 2.40 percent hit earlier this week.
* The catalyst for the latest drop in yields was the HSBC
flash purchasing managers index, which showed China's
manufacturing sector activity contracted in March for a fifth
successive month.
* Buying was also driven by higher German and UK government
bonds following data showing the euro-zone economy shrank more
than expected in March, hit by a sharp fall in French and German
factory activity.
* Some market players think the selloff that hit the market
earlier this month on signs of strong U.S. recovery may have run
its course for now, given the Fed's staunch commitment to easy
policy.
* "The Fed may not take additional easing steps but it's
hard to see it raising rates any time soon. So rise in yields,
particular at the short end of the curve, may be coming near
limit," said Tomoaki Shishido, fixed income analyst at Nomura
Securities.
* The policy-sensitive two-year note yield stood at 0.368
percent, off a 7-month high of 0.414 percent hit last
week.
* The market showed no reaction to comments from St. Louis
Fed President James Bullard that the Fed will probably need to
raise interest rates in late 2013 rather than waiting until 2014
as the central bank's policy-setting committee has said it
would.
* Bullard does not have a vote on the Federal Open Market
Committee this year and market players also say that it is
Chairman Ben Bernanke's stance that matters the most for the
Fed's policy outlook.
* Bernanke has focused on a source of economic weakness,
saying spending is still too weak to ensure a healthy pace of
recovery.
(Reporting by)