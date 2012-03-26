TOKYO, March 26 U.S. Treasuries eased slightly in Asia on Monday as resistance at the 200-day moving average triggered profit-taking and blocked their week-old rally for now, although concerns about Europe's debt problems and global growth are supporting the market.

* The 10-year notes yield rose about two basis points to 2.25 percent. Although the yield briefly fell below its 200-day average at 2.22 percent on Friday, it has failed to stay below that level, sparking profit-taking.

* The 10-year Treasuries futures likewise slipped below their 200-day average near 129 - 2/32, trading at 128 - 23/32, down 5.5/32 on the day.

* Still, the market's gain last week led many to think that the market's selloff-- triggered earlier this month by strong payroll data and the Fed's upgrade of its economic assessment -- may have run its course.

* "Even if the U.S. economy gains traction in the near future, uncertainty remains on its outlook for the next year, when payroll tax cuts will expire," said Yoshinori Shigemi, non-yen fixed income strategist at RBS.

* A clear break of 200-day average could cement the view that the 10-year yield hit a near-term peak already when it rose to a 4-1/2-month high near 2.40 percent earlier this month.

* A number of analysts and investors, including Shigemi at RBS, said the 10-year yield would trade in a range of 2.10 to 2.40 percent for the time being, about 25 basis points higher than previous trading range.

* Market players say the market will be supported by concerns over the global economy. Although Greece clinched its debt restructure earlier this month and averted a messy default, investors are not sure if other countries such as Portugal can stand on their own feet without more international aid.

* Unexpectedly weak business readings in Europe and China last week also added to worries about the global economy, underscoring the positive outlook for bonds. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)