TOKYO, March 27 U.S. Treasuries hardly budged in Asia on Tuesday, with the two-year bond yield staying near a one-week low after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke kept hope alive for further bond purchases in the future.

* While Bernanke did not drop a hint that the Fed was eager to begin another round of bond purchases, he said a continuation of accommodative monetary policies was needed to support more rapid economic expansion that would reduce unemployment.

* His dovish comments cast cold water on speculation that the Fed might nudge up interest rates earlier despite its pledge to keep rates exceptionally low until late 2014.

* Two-year notes yield stood at 0.352 percent, little changed from 0.348 percent in late U.S. trade and one-week low of 0.344 percent hit on Monday.

* Ten-year notes yield stood at 2.248 percent, little changed from 2.253 percent in late U.S. trade and not far from a one-week low of 2.234 percent hit last Friday.

* Long-dated bonds slipped on Monday after Germany indicated for the first time its willingness to increase the resources available for tackling the euro zone debt crisis, raising investors' risk appetite and undercutting the allure of bonds.

* But the market is supported by anticipation of month- and quarter-end buying. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Kim Coghill)